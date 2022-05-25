Dancing Psyduck Toy Goes Viral

✖

A dancing Psyduck toy available only in China has become a viral sensation. Earlier this week, Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises in China began giving away a Psyduck toy as part of its annual Children's Day celebration. Children's Day isn't until June 1st, but the KFC giveaway has already become extremely popular. Copies of the toy are selling for $100 or more on eBay and other resell sites, and people are sharing videos of the Psyduck dancing to different songs or with different speech bubbles taped to its hands to imitate it singing while dancing.

KFC China is running its Pokémon toy promotion for Children's Day (June 1) where a kids meal comes with a Pikachu or Psyduck toy



Surprisingly, a similar dancing version of Pikachu hasn't made quite the same impact, nor has it generated the same level of buzz (and online re-sales.) KFC customers can get two toys with one Big Bucket meal, although they might have some difficulty getting the toy given how hot Psyduck currently is on Twitter. The viral nature of the toy should help The Pokemon Company's progress in China, who has long aimed to make "official" headwinds into the country. Although Pokemon toys and games have been in the country for decades, The Pokemon Company finally added official Chinese language options to its games starting with Pokemon Sword and Shield and also changed the Chinese versions of several Pokemon names to keep in line with Chinese laws.

Sadly, it's highly unlikely that this dancing Psyduck toy will ever make its way over to the United States. Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises in the United States don't run the same kind of promotions, and they haven't been a partner of The Pokemon Company. This is likely a regional toy that will never come across over in the United States.