Watch: Danny Phantom Opening Recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The animated television show Danny Phantom might have been off the air for over a decade at this point, but the Butch Hartman-created Nickelodeon series still has its fans if the recent recreation of the opening in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is any indication. If you're not familiar with the show, it follows the eponymous character as he takes on ghosts and half-ghosts and ghost hunters, and the Animal Crossing recreation uses all of the game's customization options as well as a few editing tricks to do the intro justice.

If there's just one particularly inspired choice in the recreation here, it's the use of Animal Crossing: New Horizon's single ghost as the stand-in character for... well, all of the Danny Phantom ghosts. This isn't the first recreation of an iconic animated opening in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it almost certainly will not be the last. The recent one of Avatar: The Last Airbender's opening comes to mind. Helpfully, one of the creators of the Danny Phantom recreation also shared some of the character designs so that folks can go about adding them to their own game as well.

Danny Phantom opening in Animal Crossing 👻 pic.twitter.com/b63c0AEEM9 — ᴇᴄᴏ (@ecokitti) June 29, 2020

Here are the designs for Danny and his parents if anyone wants them! pic.twitter.com/fvher6YKQx — ᴇᴄᴏ (@ecokitti) June 30, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. A recent free update added swimming, diving, and Pascal to the title, and Nintendo also announced that there will be another free update set for August, though the company did not reveal anything further about what that might include. Considering how involved the most recent update is, there's no telling what Nintendo might have up its collective sleeves. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

What do you think of the Danny Phantom opening here? Have you been keeping up with all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.