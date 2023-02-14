Dark and Darker Gets New Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed

Dark and Darker, the game that's been blowing up on Steam despite it only being in the alpha stage, got a new update this week amid the ongoing Steam Next Fest demo event. This latest hotfix which is the sixth one the game's gotten in its fourth alpha playtest makes only a couple of changes consisting of a mix of hotfixes and balance adjustments. The update should be out now for PC players to install before their next dungeon dive.

You can see the brief updates for this latest hotfix below which showcase a slight buff for the Rogue's Hide ability as well as an adjustment for the Fulgor weapon. We've included the patch notes for the previous update that came out on Monday, too, in case you didn't catch those at the start of the week.

Alpha Playtest #4 Hotfix #6

Fixed several issues where items could be rolled back.

Fixed an issue where Fulgor's block size was wider than intended.

Rogue's Hide duration changed from 50 to 60 seconds.

Ironshield's policy has been updated.

Alpha Playtest #4 Hotfix #5

Fixed an issue with Cave Troll not recognizing the Pavise.

Fixed an issue where the Lich would take damage to himself during melee attacks.

Fixed issue with buying gold with silver coins.

Haste duration changed from 11 to 8 seconds.

Savage Roar's fear duration changed from 4 to 3 seconds.

Cave Troll's magic resistance has been removed.

From now on, there will be a level limit for entering High-Rollers.

Updated Ironshield logic for several known exploits.

Dark and Darker, for those less familiar with the game, is described as an "Unforgiving Hardcore First-Person Fantasy Dungeon Adventure." It's a more fantasy-style twist on the extraction shooter genre that's becoming more popular now, though in this one, the only shooting you'll do is shooting arrows or magic spells. You play as these fantasy archetypes and delve into the dungeons in search of loot while fending off AI enemies and other players until you're able to make your escape without losing any of your loot.

The Dark and Darker playtest is ongoing, so keep an eye out for more updates like this one in the future.