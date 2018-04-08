Dark Devotion is Coming to Consoles, Gets New Trailer Flaunting 2D Dark Souls-Like Action

Developer Hibernian Workshop has announced that its gloomy 2D side-scrolling action role-playing game, Dark Devotion, is coming to “consoles,” in addition to the already announced PC.

What consoles exactly hasn’t been divulged, however, we do now know that it will release sometime in 2018. Additionally, we also got the above new trailer, featuring gorgeous cinematics and action that looks like 2D Dark Souls.

A former (and successful) Kickstarter title, Dark Devotion follows the story of an unnamed woman and templar, who finds herself trapped in a mysterious, dark, and gloomy temple, which seems to have a mind of its own.

An official description reads:

“The eternal suffering of The Templars is both a blessing and a curse – salvation is born through sacrifice, and no sacrifice is too great to praise your God. A mystical temple teeming with a strange life-like energy of its own awaits you on your sacred crusade of suffering and redemption that will take you to the depths of traditions spanning centuries – and leave you questioning your faith and your own existence.

“Dark Devotion features a rich, detailed and immersive narrative that unfolds a sombre tale of your religion’s undeniable calling where every encounter is a challenge of suffering, piety and conviction – but most importantly, it’s a fight to the death.”

The game spans across four unique worlds, each with their own variety of environments. Meanwhile, there is dozens of weapons to chose from and secrets to learn from the Temple, as you fight a unique set of bosses. Your mission: to destroy your soul and damn yourself forever.

Dark Devotion features several distinctive gameplay mechanics, such as a prayers, blessings, and curses system that allows for flexibility and a variety of approaches to each encounter.

The game has notably been in development for several years, and has personally been on my radar for quite some time. Obviously influenced by games like Dark Souls, it looks pretty unique, even in an increasingly large crowd of games that mimic the sub-genre From Software has seemingly birthed.

When exactly Dark Devotion will hit in 2018, hasn’t been divulged. Nor has a price-point. For more information and media on the game, be sure to check out its official website, here.