Last Call for Dark Samus and Richter Super Smash Bros. Amiibo Pre-Orders

Two incredibly fantastic Super Smash Bros. series amiibo are dropping on January 17th, and amazingly enough, you can still pre-order them at the time of writing. The wave includes Dark Samus from the Metroid series (which is especially great) and Richter Belmont from the Castlevania series.

Currently, you can pre-order the Dark Samus amiibo here at Walmart with free shipping and here at Best Buy (store pickup only). The Richer Bellmont amiibo is also available to pre-order here at Walmart with free shipping and here at Best Buy with free shipping. Both figures are sold out on Amazon at the moment, so get them while the getting is good.

From the official descriptions:

“Richter from the Castlevania series joins the battle as Simon’s echo fighter in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game! His basic attacks are the same as Simon’s, but with subtle variations. In addition to that, his holy water is a different color.”

“Summoned into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, Dark Samus joins the battle as Samus’s echo fighter. With floatier movement, she’s a little different from Samus–and she doesn’t roll when dodging or jumping. If you look closely, you can see that her bombs and missiles look a little different, too.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The most recent DLC fighter released for the game is SNK’s Terry Bogard, and while more DLC fighters were expected, it’s currently unknown what exactly Sakurai and the team have up their collective sleeves. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo fighting video game right here.

