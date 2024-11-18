Popular PlayStation 5 Games Actually Runs Worse on PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro has been out in the wild for a couple weeks and the longer it is out the more problems with the new, premium $700 console are unearthed. For example, last week PlayStation Studios released a new game, its marquee holiday 2024 release, and it does not support the PS5 Pro in any capacity. Meanwhile, now it has been revealed not one, but two major PS5 games actually run better on the standard PS5 than they run on the PS5 Pro.

The first of these two games is the recently released Silent Hill 2, one of the year’s biggest and best releases. Despite being advertised as PS5 Pro-enhanced, the game actually runs better and smoother on the standard PS5 due to severe technical issues on the PS5 Pro.

Of course, a patch can address the issues, and when it does, the PS5 Pro will be the better place to run the game, but right now it isn’t and there is no word of when the patch will be released. As the post below indicates, developer Bloober Team and publisher Konami have not said a peep about the problems the game has on PS5 Pro.

Unfortunately, for PS5 Pro owners, this is not the only major PS5 game having considerable issues on the PS5 Pro. Respawn Entertainment and EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is also not running well on the PS5 Pro, at least at the moment.

As the folks at Digital Foundry reveal, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks worse with PSSR on PS5 Pro than on the standard PS5. To this end, the game can drop down to a resolution of 648p, which is very, very low.

For what it is worth, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has no PS5 Pro patch, but despite this it should still run better on the machine, which is more powerful than the standard PS5, as its $700 price point suggests. The fact it doesn’t highlights a potentially major problem with the console. Not every PS5 game is going to be PS5 Pro “enhanced,” but owners of the console should still be able to expect a simple and consistent boost, at the bare minimum.

At the moment of publishing, every implicated party — including PlayStation — has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. in the meantime, for more PlayStation 5 Pro coverage, which includes everything from the latest PS5 Pro news to the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, click here.