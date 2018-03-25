Dark Souls’ Bonewheels Everywhere Mod Sounds Like a Nightmare

Seldom do people play the Dark Souls games and wonder “How can I make this harder?” but that’s exactly what one modder did by planting Bonewheels all over the place.

A mod called Bonewheels Everywhere on the Nexus Mods site that was dug up by PC Gamer does just that. Created by a modder who goes by the name horkrux, the Bonewheels Everywhere mod proposes a new version of Lordran that litters everywhere from Anor Londo to Firelink with the spindly skeletons outfitted with their own method of transportation.

“Have you always wondered how it would feel like to get run over by a bonewheel skeleton in Firelink? Or in the Burg? Everywhere?!?” a description of horkrux’s mod begins. “Now you can live out that fantasy, since I’ve replaced most enemies in the game with these lovely creatures.”

I can decidedly say that I’ve never once considered adding Bonewheel enemies to every nook and cranny of Dark Souls, though the very idea is more than enough to elicit flashbacks of the glaring “YOU DIED” message that’s seen so often. If it weren’t for the Black Knight Greataxe that’s only found early in the Catacombs by prying it out of a Black Knight’s hands who’s surrounding by clinking Bonewheels, I’d do my best to avoid them outright.

The enemies and levels in Dark Souls give players enough to deal with without having to manage an onslaught of Bonewheels charging at you and leaving you in a permanent state of depleted stamina, but at least horkrux’s mod replaces most enemies in the game with the enemies instead of just straight up adding them in. The last thing that Dark Souls players need is an army of Bonewheels charging you while a couple of Basilisks prance around and try and lay a curse on the Chosen Undead, so we’ll hope that they’re some of the enemies that are replaced.

This mod also apparently adds new Bonewheel variants to keep the pain coming as well as “surprises” that sound just as menacing as endless Bonewheels.

“In order to keep things fresh for the duration of the game, this mod includes some new variants of bonewheels that differ in look and stats to better fit the environment they’re in, plus other surprises,” the modder wrote.

The mod can be found on the Nexus Mods site along with instructions that explain how to download and install the mod should anyone be brave enough to try it.