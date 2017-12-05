Dark Souls-esque Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption Release Date For Xbox 1, PS4, And PC

For fans that enjoyed the Dark Souls series, Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is the upcoming RPG that should definitely be on the “to-do” list for gaming. Brutal, gritty, challenging – the perfect game for when you’re having those “Praise the Sun” withdrawals. Now, we have a release date – and April can’t get here soon enough!

We were able to get our hands on the incredibly challenging RPG at PAX West this year – and it was definitely not for the week. The unique mechanics of the game make it stand out: every time a player goes to fight a boss, they must sacrifice an important stat to do so. In normal games, a player starts out weak and scales up. In Sinner, players start off the strongest they will every be with the shiniest of armor and sharpest of blades. The reversal makes the already challenging boss-fight centric title even more challenging … prepare to rage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the newly announced release date, we are also treated to a brand new trailer – check it out below:

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption will be releasing for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC April 25th.

More about the game:

Rise from the depths a crumbling kingdom and to the challenge of defeating increasingly difficult demonic bosses. Choose aspects of yourself to weaken before defeating the avatars of Sin in the action-RPG Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption. Inspired by classic boss-battlers and modern skill-based action RPGs, with a dash of gothic anime styling and horror storytelling, Sinner promises a thrilling and bone-chilling experience.

A lone warrior stands on a strange shore, his mind clouded and his past forgotten, but an unstoppable force drives him on. He is Adam, guilty of a great sin and drawn to this place by powers as secret as they are terrifying. As his home, the Kingdom of Cavanis, languishes in blasphemy, Adam must face a series of trials in a desperate quest for redemption.

Game Features