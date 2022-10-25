Dark Souls Players Get Good and Bad News About Online Services

Fans of FromSoftware's Dark Souls series have been given both good and bad news today in regard to the game's online services. For the majority of 2022, the Dark Souls franchise on PC has been struggling with various problems, which led to FromSoftware taking down the servers for a prolonged period of time with each entry in the series. And while these issues have largely been rectified recently, it seems that this won't be true for all entries.

In a new update shared on social media today, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco informed fans that the PC servers for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin are now back up and running. FromSoftware thanked fans for their support throughout this whole ordeal and also provided an update regarding the original Dark Souls 2. While that version of the game has yet to see its online services return just yet, it was made clear that they'll come back "at a later date."

We have determined that we will not be able to support online services for the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012, due to an aging system.

We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) October 25, 2022

While this news was encouraging, FromSoftware did have a disappointing message to share as well. In short, it was made clear that the servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition are never going to come back online. First launched back in 2012, FromSoftware said that these servers are being shuttered for good due to an "aging system." As such, the game in its full original form is now going to be unavailable to play with others.

Even though this might seem concerning, Dark Souls will still be playable with its online components in the future thanks to the Remastered version of the game which released a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, the servers for Dark Souls Remastered continue to remain down at this point in time as well. FromSoftware has told fans that it will provide more information in the future though when they return.

Are you saddened to hear that the original version of Dark Souls is never going to be playable online again? And what do you think about these continuing difficulties with the Dark Souls series on PC? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.