Dark Souls Looks Incredible as a Lego Game

Dark Souls looks much less intimidating but still just as impressive as a Lego game, a fact we now know thanks to a painstakingly detailed recreation of Firelink Shrine.

This blocky version of Dark Souls comes from the YouTuber MythicMarty who calls the Lego version “Dark Souls Re-bricked” and says that it’s the “other Dark Souls remaster you’ve been waiting for.” The video that was published just days ago shows the Chosen Undead starting not in the Undead Asylum but instead beginning at the bonfire in Firelink Shrine, the hub area of Dark Souls that players often return to.

The recreation of Dark Souls has everything that players expect from the game, now in a blocky form thanks to all the Legos. A Lego man with spear, shield, and armor navigates Firelink while talking to the Crestfallen Warrior and fighting off some undead and skeletons that lurk around the area. There are even single red and green Lego pieces to represent the character’s health and stamina bars with the rest of the HUD including the Humanity counter and item selections included as well. Just like the rest of the map, the enemies are also faithfully recreated to replicate their spawn points and mostly gets the number of enemies that spawn correct as well. If you get killed by the enemies, the iconic “You Died” message even plays while you explode into various Lego bits.

Much of this such as the HUD and the sound effects were edited into the video to get the full Dark Souls effect, according to the creator who explained the process on Reddit, but the world itself was all made brick by brick. For anyone wondering how the Lego map was made, MythicMarty said that it was created in the Lego Worlds game and explained how they made the larger parts of the map.

“I can use the terrain tool to shape the ground but the buildings are all done brick by brick. The game allows to quickly build horizontally or vertically but I have to put a lot of effort into working out the scale of everything. I moved that sewer bridge about five times before I was happy with it. Same with the giant wall in the background to the Undead Burg.”

You’ll notice that the video concludes with a message that says this was the end of part one, so keep an eye out for the next installations of Dark Souls Re-bricked that the creator said are in the works.