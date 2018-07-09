Dark Souls Remastered: Limited Edition Trilogy Box Now Available

Let’s say you’re a die-hard Dark Souls fan. No, I mean a truly die-hard Dark Souls fan. Like the kind that got in the very first pre-order for that cool Amiibo figure. Or the one that waited hours on end just to play it at PAX East. If that’s the case, this box set is for you.

Play-Asia is now offering a Dark Souls Remastered Trilogy Box Limited Edition for the PlayStation 4 console. It comes packed with all sorts of goodies but also has a price that will set you back quite a bit.

The set includes pretty much everything you’d want in a Dark Souls box set. This includes a copy of Dark Souls: Remastered; Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin; Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (with the downloadable content included); soundtrack CD’s for each of the games; 10 special edition art sheets; and a pair of bookends resembling the knight character, along with a bonfire.

While that sounds like a dreamy set, there is a catch as the price is just as brutal as the game. The set is selling for $639.99, which is a bit on the pricey side. But for you folks that live to “praise the sun!” on a daily basis, this might be for you.

The set will only be available for a limited time. It also includes the Japanese versions of the game though the PlayStation 4 is region free so you should have no trouble running them.

Here’s a rundown of the features in case you need a reminder:

Deep and Dark Universe – Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore

Each End is a New Beginning – Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once

Gameplay Richness and Possibilities – Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience

Sense of Learning, Mastering, and Accomplishment – From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refining your playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience the rewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes

The Way of the Multiplayer (Up to 6 Players with Dedicated Servers*) Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose? *All 4 platforms will have dedicated servers

We reviewed Dark Souls Remastered earlier this year and found it to be a challenging trip into darkness. So if you’re into the series it’s definitely worth a pick-up whether you snag it alone or go after this limited edition set. Happy shopping!

(Hat tip to PlayStation Lifestyle for the scoop!)