Dark Souls: Remastered Getting Its Own Amiibo, Network Test On Nintendo Switch

Praise the sun! Dark Souls: Remastered is just a couple of months away from release on the Nintendo Switch, and Bandai Namco is going all out to make sure fans get every bit of joy (and death) out of it that they can.

With that, during today’s Nintendo Direct special, it was confirmed that a Dark Souls network test will take place on the Switch, as well as Xbox One and PlayStation 4, before the game’s release on May 25. This will allow players to check out a portion of the game, as well as stress test its many online features. Bandai Namco hasn’t provided a time as to when this will start, but we’ll likely find out more closer to the game’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, for Nintendo Switch owners, there’s a new Amiibo that you’ll be able to add to your collection. Yes, the Solaire of Astora figure will be making its debut alongside the Nintendo Switch version of the game, going for $15.99.

So, what purpose does it serve in the game? By tapping it onto the JoyCon or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, you’ll unlock the “Praise the Sun” gesture right off the bat. Now, keep in mind that it can still be unlocked within the game even if you don’t get the Amiibo…but who wants to wait to praise the sun?! We sure don’t.

That gives the Nintendo Switch version a slight edge over the others, though the game will still look pretty killer across the board as you take on a horde of monsters with your beloved knight, trying (and possibly failing) to avoid death at every turn. Those of you who loved the game the first time around on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 will no doubt enjoy doing it all over again – and maybe try to find save points as often as you can, just to be on the safe side.

We’ll let you know more details on the free network test as soon as they become available – but early May is looking like a proper time period to kick it off.

Dark Souls: Remastered hacks its way into your hearts on May 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!