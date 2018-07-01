Rumor: Dark Souls Remastered Nintendo Switch, Amiibo Release Dates Revealed

Back in May, players were able to dive back into the haunted world of Dark Souls with the release of the Remastered version, allowing them to hack and slash again for hours on end while occasionally praising the sun. But the problem is that Nintendo Switch owners weren’t able to join the party since that version of the game has been delayed.

So the real question is, “When will Switch owners be able to do all their sun praising?” Well, the answer might just be closer than you think.

Earlier today, Amazon Italy (which also listed a trio of game titles we want feverishly) posted listings for both Dark Souls Remastered and its coordinating Solaire of Astora Amiibo, featuring the main character doing a “Praise the sun!” pose. When they originally posted, both items were showing a release date of August 31, which comes up on a Friday.

Bandai Namco had previously noted that the game was still set for a release during the summer so technically this would count.

Since that time, both the Switch game listing and the Amiibo listing have been updated so that they’re no longer showing a release date. But our eagle-eyed friends at Resetera still caught the information and its removal suggests that this story may have more legitimacy than originally expected.

Bandai Namco still hasn’t announced an official date for the game or the Amiibo just yet. But don’t be surprised if it comes up over the next couple of weeks in the hopes of building up hype for the Nintendo Switch. After all, releasing that game and Dragon Ball FighterZ for the platform would be a great one-two punch over the month between their arrivals.

We’ll let you know as soon as the company says something officially, but yes, we’re waiting to praise the sun just like you are. (Liana has the posed nailed down pat.)

In the meantime, the game is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We reviewed it a while back and found it to be wonderful, with its harrowingly beautiful presentation and sharp gameplay. Be sure to head over and give the review a look!

(Hat tip to Resetera for the scoop!)