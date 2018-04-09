Dark Souls Remastered Trailer Shows Off PlayStation 4 Gameplay

PlayStation 4 owners looking to buy Dark Souls Remastered when it releases next month can now get another look at the game through a gameplay trailer.

The latest trailer appears to have come from the Amazon listing for the PS4 version of Dark Souls Remastered, though it might be hard to come across it if you weren’t looking there. Amazon’s video didn’t appear to be uploaded anywhere else on YouTube, according to Kali, the user who uploaded the trailer above, so they shared it on the video platform as well as on Reddit.

Those who played the original Dark Souls will immediately recognize the opening of the trailer as the moment that the Bell Gargoyles first awaken and descend upon players. Multiple Gargoyles will fly down to join the fight and will make it much more challenging if you’re not able to take them down quickly enough, so speed and caution are essential here while trying to avoid falling off the edge.

But aside from the memorable boss fights that most players will already be familiar with, the real points of interest in the video come from being able to see the differences in textures in graphics. While the remastering may not compare to everything that can be done on a PC with mods and graphics updates, there are still noticeable improvements on the PS4 version in terms of textures and other areas. God rays and other lighting effects can also be seen during different parts of the video such as the Taurus Demon boss fight that’s shown right around the 45-second mark as well as during the Gaping Dragon fight that’s shown soon after.

The earliest glimpses of the remastered version of Dark Souls have been met with some criticism from those who suggested that the changes don’t look as impressive as expected and in some cases even look worse. It’s a remastering and not a remake though, so some have defended the game by saying that it looks as improved as possible considering it came out in 2011.

Graphics will be the main target of the remastering that’s available next month, though there are some gameplay changes being made as well. The core feeling of Dark Souls will be kept intact though, so multiple rolling directions won’t be added like they were in Dark Souls 3, but minor adjustments include the remapping of the jump button to L3 on consoles. Performance enhancements will make rougher areas like Blighttown not so performance-heavy as well.

Dark Souls Remastered is scheduled to release on May 25.