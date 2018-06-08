Dark Souls Shirts, Figures On Sale At FanGamer

Praise the sun! Now you can show off your love for all things Dark Souls with a fine collection of goods from the folks at FanGamer.

Hot on the heels of the release of Dark Souls Remastered, the retail site has opened up a number of preorders for items that will become available later this year. These include a selection of figures, shirts and other Dark Souls goodies that no fan should be without.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll be able to find the following items on the page, including a “big collection” of everything in one shot.

Sunlight Shield Enamel Pin- $12

Bonfire Enamel Pin- $12

Heroes of Lordran- Siegmeyer Figurine- $26

Dark Sun T-Shirt- $24

Gravelord T-Shirt- $24

Trial By Fire T-Shirt- $24

Heroes of Lordran- Oscar Figurine- $26

Heroes of Lordran- Solaire Figurine- $26

All Three Figurines- $69

Chosen Undead Complete Collection (all t-shirts, figurines and pins)- $149

The figurines aren’t set to ship until November but it looks like the shirts and pins will be available sooner, although a specific date wasn’t given.

Though some of these items appear to be on the pricier side, they’re also must-haves for those of you that have fought your way through Dark Souls for hours at a time, falling to large enemies and scrambling to find campfires as you attempt to take on the next big threat looming in the distance.

Plus, man, do those shirts look completely bad-ass. They also feature designs printed on 100 percent cotton shirts, so they’re very high quality. And sure to light up your next video game party, as any given Dark Souls goods would do.

The goods are coming out just in time to celebrate the Dark Souls Remastered release, which we reviewed a little while back. We found the game to be an exquisite remake, as you can see from this little excerpt:

“Limited issues aside, Dark Souls Remastered is truly the best way to play the game at the moment, regardless of your preferred platform. It’s a release that honestly would have come at any moment or during any year and it still would’ve been bought by many without a second thought. If you’re new here to Lordran, enjoy your stay and bring plenty of Estus. For returning players, welcome back, and prepare to die.”

You can access the awesome store selection here!

Dark Souls Remastered is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; the Nintendo Switch version will arrive later this year.