‘Dark Souls’ Solaire of Astora Amiibo is Available to Order While Supplies Last

Praise the Sun, because the GameStop exclusive Dark Souls Solaire of Astora amiibo is back up and available for pre-order right here. How long they will last is anyone’s guess, but it’s probably a good idea to grab yours as soon as you can. According to the listing, the figure will ship on May 25th – the same date that Dark Souls Remasted arrives on the Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the pre-order)

The figure will allow you to unlock the “Praise the Sun” gesture when tapped on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con or Pro Controller. Of course, you can unlock the gesture in the game on your own, but the amiibo will allow you to Praise the Sun right away. Plus, just look at it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other amiibo news, the Splatoon 2 Pearl and Marina amiibo 2-pack is available to pre-order on Amazon for $24.99 at this very moment. According to the listing, the pack will ship on July 13th. You can take a closer look at the figures in the video above. The official description is available below.

“The Pearl and Marina amiibo figures are available exclusively in the Splatoon series 2-pack set. Get cool in-game extras with amiibo accessories and compatible games. Just tap an amiibo accessory to the NFC touchpoint on a compatible system or accessory to enjoy fun in-game extra features in compatible games on the Nintendo Switch system, New Nintendo 3DS system, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL or Wii U console.“

Finally, the extra large amiibo for the newly released Detective Pikachu 3DS game is available to order on Amazon for $29.99. The official description reads:

By tapping this extra-large Detective Pikachu amiibo figure while playing the Detective Pikachu game, you will be able to view all the Pika Prompts you’ve seen or might have missed from the chapters you’ve already cleared. Experience over 150 animated short movie clips of Detective Pikachu providing helpful hints or talking up a storm.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.