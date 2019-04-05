Former ‘Battlefield’ Developers Reveal ‘Darkborn’

Back in 2016, The Outsiders, an independent studio founded by former Battlefield developers, revealed Project Wright. However, after revealing the game, The Outsiders went pretty silent on it. Now, two years later, the developer and the game have re-emerged, though the latter is now called Darkborn, which is being pitched as a story-focused action game where you play a literal demon-bird looking monster on a quest for revenge against some dudes who look lost from Skyrim.

Still in an early, pre-alpha state, Darkborn is a first-person action-adventure game that combines stealth and action and that unfolds from the perspective of a titular creature who is seeking vengeance on Viking-like humans. Again, the game is in pre-alpha, but the developer has revealed about 15 minutes of gameplay, which you can check out below, courtesy of IGN.

Further details on the game are currently pretty scarce, but as you can see some from the gameplay video, you’re a creature apart of a family unit that is suddenly ripped apart and devastated by brutish and wicked Norsemen. Escaping, you quickly evolve from a helpless cub to a vicious predator with bestial powers that make you very dangerous.

“Darkborn is first and foremost a game about being a monster,” said David Goldfarb, the game’s project lead. “Playing it is about experiencing that monstrous quality – in first person combat, in novel abilities and movement, and even in enemy reactions to you.

“But it’s not traditional in that humans are murderous, cruel enemies bent on your extinction. You yourself are an innocent caught up in a much larger conflict between Powers, the specifics of which become clearer in the course of the game. It’s a classic revenge story, but also a mystery: what happened to the world and your people? Can they be saved?”

Golfard continued:

“What if the Orcs [in Shadow of Mordor] were the good guys?. What kind of lives did those great beasts [in Shadow of the Colossus] have before you came to murder them?

“Originally [The Outsiders] was founded to try to make the types of games we wanted to play that we felt no one else was making,” said Goldfarb “Darkborn was the first of those games.”

Darkborn is in development for PC. A console release hasn’t been confirmed, but The Outsiders have teased the adventure will come there as well. As for a release date or release window, neither have been divulged at the moment of publishing.

