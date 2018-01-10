Cult Classic Darkest Dungeon Gets An Official Nintendo Switch Release Date, And It’s Not Far Off

Since its release on other platforms, Darkest Dungeon has become a huge hit on the indie gaming market, delving players into a world of “psychological stress” as they explore a number of mysterious dungeons. And now, it’s the Nintendo Switch’s turn.

After being announced back in October, the game has finally been given a release date for Nintendo’s platform – and it’s coming next week! Darkest Dungeon is slated to arrive on January 18th, which is next Thursday.

The official Darkest Dungeon Twitter account announced the release date earlier today, along with posting the image below, featuring tentacles being overlapped by the Nintendo Swithc logo.

Darkest Dungeon’s home page also has some fresh details about the game, including pricing. You can find those details below:

“Darkest Dungeon will be available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop on January 18th! Set aside a few spare Joycons and read up on your Switch warranty in preparation for your struggle to survive the Darkest Dungeon!

In addition, both of our currently released DLCs, The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker will be available for purchase on release! You can find more information on the contents of The Crimson Court and The Shieldbreaker on our game overview page.

The price for the game and DLCs:

Darkest Dungeon – $24.99 USD

The Crimson Court – $9.99 USD

The Shieldbreaker – $3.99 USD

Darkest Dungeon will be available for digital purchase in all of Nintendo America and Nintendo Europe countries.”

The site also notes that the Switch version will support touch controls, and The Color of Madness downloadable content is also on the way, and will be released over the next few months.

Darkest Dungeon has become a hit cult favorite with fans, as well as with select streamers on Steam, so that success is likely to continue with the game’s release on Switch next week. And it’ll certainly bring a psychological edge that a lot of Switch offerings just don’t seem to have – so expect a moody experience that will bring you to deeper levels than you thought possible.

Congrats to the team on the announcement – we’re looking forward to diving back into these dungeons!