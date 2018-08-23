‘Darks Souls’ Is ‘Finished,’ Studio Wants to Focus on Something Fresh

The Dark Souls franchise was so brutal that pretty much any game out there that offered a real challenge was instantly compared to it. With the team that brought us Dark Souls and Bloodborne now hard at work on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it’s understandable that talks of the future should come into the spotlight. But as one door closes, another opens and the possibilities are endless for From Software.

Communication Manager Yasuhiro Kitao recently sat down with the folks over at VG247 during Gamescom to discuss the future and the fate of our beloved Dark Souls. He told the site (through a translator), “We plan to make a variety of different titles and fresh experiences. We’re not just going to be making shinobi games going forward. But as far as Miyazaki has said in interviews previously, the Dark Souls series is finished. That said, we do want to keep creating these fresh experiences, and just games we want to make – so please stay tuned.”

Though it seems like a definitive end for the Dark Souls franchise, the creator himself has previously mentioned it was simply a “break” to focus on other projects. So whether or not it is truly “finished” is a little up in the air, though numerous studio members have pointed towards the final end.

With the Dark Souls trilogy having just been announced for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it would make sense that this was the final send off. Hopefully they will revisit it in the future, though we have faith that their many other creations will captivate us just as much.

As far as their latest project, you can check out a whopping 21 minutes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice right here before the game fully launches on March 22nd of next year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For a brief backstory on what the game is actually about:

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the ‘one-armed wolf’, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.”