Darksiders Genesis Nephilim Edition Includes a Very Expensive Board Game

Darksiders Genesis from THQ Nordic is described as a top-down Diablo-style action RPG that will kick off “a completely fresh direction for the Darksiders franchise”. The standard game is available to pre-order now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC – but superfans with deep pockets (and / or board game fanatics) might be interested in the insane collector’s editions of the game that went live today.

The Nephilim Edition is the ultimate version with only 5000 units available worldwide and an eye-popping price tag of $379.99. Pre-orders are available here for all four platforms. For that chunk of change you’ll get the game, an awesome-looking Strife figurine, a Steelbook, an artbook, the soundtrack, a sticker sheet, and the Darksiders: The Forbidden Land board game. Details on the board game have not been fully revealed, but the image illustrates that it will include a whopping 61 miniatures, 124 tokens, 36 multi-hex modular boards, 423 cards, 4 player boards, and custom dice. It’s the main reason to opt for this edition and, as you will soon see, it appears to make up the bulk of the price. A trailer for the Nephilim Edition can be found below, and keep in mind that you won’t be charged for any of these pre-orders until shipping (a release date hasn’t been announced), so you might want to lock down the limited edition while you can since there’s no risk. You can always cancel later on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the Nephilim Edition is too rich for your blood, you can go with the Collector’s Edition, which includes everything but the board game for $119.99. Pre-orders are live here for all four platforms. Basically, that board game will need to be incredible to justify the $260 price difference. It certainly seems pretty epic based on the contents.

The official description for Darksiders Genesis reads:

“From the Dawn of creation, the Council has maintained the balance across existence. Carrying out their orders are the Horsemen, nephilim (powerful beings spawned from the unnatural Union of Angels and demons) who have pledged themselves to the Council and been granted immense power. However, this power came at a tragic cost: the Horsemen were ordered to use their newfound strength to wipe out the rest of their kind. What followed was a bloody battle on Eden where the Horsemen, obeying the will of the Council, annihilated the nephilim. Still reeling from the events on Eden, war and strife have been given a new assignment — lucifer, the enigmatic and deceptive demon King, has been plotting to upset the balance by granting power to master demons throughout Hell. War and strife must hunt down these Masters, gather information, and ultimately fight their way through a tangled, demonic conspiracy that threatens to forever upset the balance and unravel all of creation. Darksiders: Genesis is an action/adventure that tears its way through hordes of demons, Angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of darkness before the events of the original game, as well as introduces the Horseman strife.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.