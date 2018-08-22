Darksiders III Reveals Intense New Trailer

A new Darksiders III trailer has emerged from Gamescom 208 and the latest inside look at Fury’s … well … fury is as intense as one would expect. We get to see the protagonist once more fight her way through hordes of enemies all to save her brothers Death and War. The latest video shows off just how challenging that will be.

From skeletons, to deadly insects – all the way up to massive knights and demons galore. The latest trailer offers nothing short of an enthralling adventure that offers a new twist to a familiar style that so many fell in love with when playing the first entries into the Darksiders franchise.

The trailer also offers up a closer look at Fury as a character and the emotional drive that fuels her, that gives her power. Probably one of my personal favourites as far as trailers go, with much more on the way closer to release.

For more about the game itself from THQ Nordic:

“Players return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players take on the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon FURY to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the FOUR HORSEMEN.

FURY is a mage, her form evolving throughout gameplay and with it, her powers and weaponry. The expansive Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth, dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. FURY will traverse back and forth between environments, battling other-worldly creatures and unlocking puzzles while advancing the Darksiders story.”

Darksiders III will be dropping for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 27th!

