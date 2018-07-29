New Darksiders III Cutscene Footage Revealed

Developer Gunfire Games and publisher THQ Nordic have released six minutes of new cutscene footage of the former’s upcoming hack-and-slash action-adventure game, Darksiders III.

The new footage – which comes way of IGN – specifically showcases how the game’s protagonist, Fury, gets her Flame Fury form.

The cutscene also reveals that Fury wants to lead the horsemen in her crusade against the seven, which is why she’s granted her Flame Fury powers. It also introduces players to Abraxas, who grants said powers.

Most of the cutscene is a bunch of mumble jumble without context of the rest of the game, especially if you haven’t played the previous two entries in the series.

That said, what it does show is that the game possesses some pretty lengthy cutscenes with voice acting and performance on-par with more traditionally cinematic games. Or in other words, if you like cutscenes and story, this will be a welcomed addition.

Darksiders III is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on November 27th. You can read more about the game below, and find previous coverage of it here.

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

– Play as FURY – a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

– Harness FURY’s magic to unleash her various forms – each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

– Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

– Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

– Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style – expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.