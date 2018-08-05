New Darksiders III Gameplay Footage Revealed

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games have released yet another new chunk of Darksiders III gameplay footage, this time slowing down the game’s hack-and-slash action, and exploring its environmental puzzles.

The new footage – provided by IGN – specifically features John Pearl (design director) and Richard Vorodi (lead level designer) of the aforementioned developer walking viewers through a section of Darksiders III where players must solve a variety of environmental puzzles in order to advance.

As the video reveals, unlike in previous installments, rather than having the game’s bombs (which are used for solving environmental puzzles) be static, there are actually bomb bugs that move around the environment.

The mechanics involved in environmental puzzles will be familiar to Darksiders players, and are pretty straightforward when it comes to environmental puzzle design. It’s obvious that the game’s combat is the star of the show, but these type of puzzles do seem like they will provide not only a different challenge, but a nice mix-up between cutscenes and intense combat.

Darksiders III is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on November 27. Below, you can read more about the game, and find previous coverage of it by clicking here.

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

– Play as FURY – a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

– Harness FURY’s magic to unleash her various forms – each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

– Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

– Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

– Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style – expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.