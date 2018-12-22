‘Darksiders III’ Update Adds Classic Mode

Though Darksiders III was received with a mixed reception from fans, many have argued that even in spite of all of the changes – at the core, the game is still true to the Darksiders franchise. We’ve even dubbed it “Darksiders Lite” because of some of the changes that seemed to take the overall feel of the game and make it a little more open for newcomers to the series. For those in the fandom craving a “true” Darksiders experience, the team over at Gunfire Games has just released a new update that involves a “Classic” style combat option.

The ‘new’ Classic mode allows players to dodge during attacks, which gives players the freedom to engage in combat without having to see it all the way through. Before this addition, that wasn’t exactly plausible since the Default forces players to commit once they’ve set a certain sequence in motion.

Another benefit to the new Classic mode is the ability to use items while in a fight, which makes the entire combat experience more fluid in terms of instant accessibility.

As for what else is new in the game:

Improvements:

Added new option for Combat. Upon loading a save or starting a new game, players will be prompted to choose between “Default” and “Classic” combat. “Classic” mode should feel more like previous Darksiders titles allowing Fury to dodge interrupt her attacks as well use items instantly. “Default” mode is the original combat mode for Darksiders III. The option can be changed at any point in gameplay options while playing. This has no other effects on difficulty or achievements.

Improved ledge grab detection on Fury so she can more consistently grab ledges.

Additional optimizations to help stuttering while streaming.

Added “Health Lurcher” item to Vulgrim that allows player to purchase refills for Nephilim’s Respite .

Added “Echo Mark” item to Vulgrim that allows player to refund their spent attribute points.

Added a few new checkpoints.

Raised the level cap to 200. Also, rebalanced leveling curve post level 80 as well as stat rewards..



Fixes:

Fixes for random crashes

General performance improvements.

Fix for Force Coral where it wouldn’t break correctly. This will also fix previous saves with this issue.

Fix for some checkpoints that weren’t registering.

Cycling difficulty options while in game will not affect actual difficulty unless it is changed.

Fix for Abraxis Health bar showing up but he is missing.



Balance Changes:

Fury will no longer take damage while performing an Arcane Counters.

Havoc Form does more Damage.

Increased Havoc Generation on Obscurus Enhancement.

Increased Health and Damage amounts on Fortifier Enhancement.

Increased Health Regeneration on Leviathan Enhancement.

Increased Lurcher Reward from destroying breakables on Leviathan Enhancement.

Increased Chance to Spawn Wrath when killing an Enemy on Rage Enhancement.

Darksiders III is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.