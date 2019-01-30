‘Darksiders: Warmastered Edition’ Accidentally Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Considering the popularity of the brand (especially with the recent release of the third game), we figured it would only be a matter of time before THQ Nordic's Darksiders would make an appearance on the Nintendo Switch. And it turns out we were right, even if we did find out by accident.

Earlier today, a trailer went up to confirm Darksiders: Warmastered Edition would be coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, straight off of THQ Nordic's website. However, it appears someone jumped the gun a little early, as there was no press release or details to accompany it. What's more, the trailer has been taken down, but several gaming websites, including us, have managed to post it on their sites. You can see it above.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of War, the original Horseman that kicks the series off, as he fights his way through a ravaged world, ripping apart enemies with his powerful sword and preparing for a much bigger fight to come. We then see the game's logo, as well as the Nintendo Switch logo.

This isn't a huge surprise, considering that THQ Nordic has been supporting the Switch with more game releases as of late. But what's interesting is how they've backed off from the trailer going up. In fact, one account notes how they put a Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! GIF in its place. (And we can finally note that we've linked Lieutenant Frank Drebin to one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. You're welcome.)

So @THQNordic deleted the Darksiders trailer and put up this GIF: //t.co/v11C5oK4np 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Z6m3jhFPXD — Daniel Vuckovic (@VOOK64) January 30, 2019

Considering that Darksiders: Warmastered Edition previously came out for the Wii U before it departed from the gaming market, this would be an ideal game to bring to the Switch, especially considering the success of other ports like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Kart 8. But the real question here is, will the other ports follow? Could we be treated to Darksiders II at some point since it was on the Wii U as well? And for that matter, maybe Darksiders III, since it's a pretty good entry in the series?

One game at a time, we suppose. We'll keep you informed once the game is "officially" announced. In the meantime, it's a safe bet that we'll see it sometime this year.

