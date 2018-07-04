Darwin Project Now Free-To-Play On Xbox One

Even though it may not have astronomical numbers like Fortnite, the Battle Royale game Darwin Project is doing pretty well, already attaining more than one million players and getting bigger by the day for the Canadian developers at Scavengers Studio. But now it just made its biggest move yet.

A new post over on Xbox Wire reports that Darwin Project for the Xbox One has officially shifted to free-to-play. That means anyone can download the game and jump into its Battle Royale-style action without paying a cent!

For those that already purchased the game, don’t worry. You’re not going to get shortchanged.

The next time you start it up, take a good look into your inventory and you’ll see a Founder’s Pack with a number of legendary items. These include two sets with shirts, pants, armor, helmets and boots along with three legendary axes, three legendary bows, a full jumpsuit collection and ten fan gifts to help you get started on shopping with style. Yes, you do get something for your money!

You can also earn fan gifts by leveling up including limited edition soccer-themed goods. You’re also able to buy them if you wish to take that route.

“With our switch to free-to-play, we want to take care to specify that cosmetics in the item shop grant no competitive advantage, and Darwin Project will never become pay-to-win,” the development team reiterated in the post. “These items are for looking good; only skill helps you win!

“Dropping the price tag is a big change, but we remain committed to the same vision that has guided the development for over three years, and that means providing the best experience we can for all Darwin Project inmates. We hope that by switching to a free-to-play model, both early adopters and newcomers will be able to get the most out of Darwin Project.”

The game has also re-launched with eight new language options, so no matter where you hail from you can enjoy the game with others from around the world. Check it out, as it’s a total blast. Especially if you give the Director mode a try while broadcasting on Twitch!

Darwin Project is available now for Xbox One and PC.