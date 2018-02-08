Data East Classics Arrive On Nintendo Switch Starting Next Week With Gate of Doom

Back in December, we reported the news that Flying Tiger Entertainment was looking to revive a number of Data East arcade classics for the Nintendo Switch and other consoles, under the classic Johnny Turbo label. But some fans were wondering just when games would start arriving for the program – and, more importantly, what title would come first.

We’ve just found out, and role-playing adventure lovers are in for a treat! Flying Tiger has confirmed that the first game in the Johnny Turbo line-up will arrive next Thursday, February 15, and it’s none other than the arcade classic Gate of Doom. The game will be $7.99 when it releases, and it comes with a number of options, including different control types and screen ratios, in case you want to go for that old-school appearance. It also supports two player local play, in case you want to team up with a friend on the couch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game features a number of characters to choose from, including a knight, a sorceress, a bard and a ninja, and has you set out across a number of levels, taking on enemies big and small, including dragons, ghosts and more.

Along the way, you can fill up a magic meter to charge up a super attack that will clear the screen with ease, while also picking up secondary items, including a Medusa head that turns foes to stone, along with temporary invincibility, which is really handy against bosses.

Only the Switch version has been confirmed at this time, but the game will eventually come to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC later on in 2018.

As for what’s coming next in the Data East line-up, Flying Tiger hasn’t confirmed any additional titles, but there are various classics that are under consideration. Hopefully this list includes Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja somewhere in the mix, just because we need to kick butt while screaming, “I’m bad!” For that matter, it wouldn’t hurt to get Burgertime, Express Raider, Sly Spy and Atomic Runner Chelnov as well.

But you have to start somewhere, and Gate of Doom looks to be an excellent start.