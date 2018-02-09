Dave and Buster’s Officially Announces Tomb Raider Arcade Game

A couple of days ago, we reported that Tomb Raider would be making its arcade debut, thanks to Square Enix and the developers at Adrenaline Amusements. And while it doesn’t take the usual route of Lara Croft‘s adventures, it does look to be an engaging four-player shoot-em-up game.

Today, Dave and Buster’s officially unveiled the details on its new arcade game, which is available at several of its outlets as part of its “play for free” program, which includes a one-time play on four machines with the purchase of a $10 PowerPlay card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company also put out a commercial, which can be seen above. It features snippets of the gameplay, which features scenarios from the world of Tomb Raider as you blast your way through them, helping out Lara.

Here are the official details from Kevin Bachus of Dave and Buster’s fame:

“We are exclusively launching Tomb Raider as a larger than life four player shooting puzzle game at all 108 Dave & Buster’s locations starting this week. This is a game I’ve wanted to make for a long time, and with the spectacular new Tomb Raider film just around the corner, it presented the perfect opportunity to work with Warner Bros and Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics to make it a reality.

“Since I knew that the team at Adrenaline was as passionate about Tomb Raider as I am, there

was never any question that they would be the right partner for us to bring the game to life, using the same technology they’d shown us a few years ago that also powers their new Rabbids Hollywood game.

“The game will only be available in Dave & Buster’s venues until later this year, when additional

chapters will be added and the game will be re-launched both by us and by Adrenaline to the industry at large.”

It sounds like the game could see wider distribution after its “run”, which is being timed to coincide with the Tomb Raider film that’s coming on March 16. No word yet on how that will go, so if you want to play the game, head to your nearest Dave & Buster’s and give it a try.