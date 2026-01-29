5 Best Modern Arcade Video Games That Aren’t All About Tickets

When you walk into an arcade today, you’ll find that most games, including video games, are all about tickets. These are undeniably fun and add a level of reward to a gaming experience, but the days of old-school arcade video games are well behind us … or are they? Developers continue to create innovative arcade video games, featuring impressive controls, dynamic lighting and sound, and entertaining options that aren’t tied to ticket redemption systems. These five modern arcade video games are some of the best out there, and they’re arranged in no particular order.

1) Halo: Fireteam Raven

Image courtesy of Raw Thrills

While Halo launched on consoles, it hasn’t remained there, thanks to 2018’s Halo: Fireteam Raven. The massive cabinet features dual 65-inch televisions linked together to form a huge widescreen play area. It features four padded seats, and the whole thing is enclosed in two vibrant, LED-illuminated Halo rings. Gameplay involves each player taking hold of a mounted gun turret controller, transitioning the console-borne FPS into a proper light-gun shooter across a 45-minute campaign featuring the original ring from Halo: Combat Evolved. It’s big, flashy, and a lot of fun to play. Following the expiration of an exclusivity deal with Dave & Buster’s, Halo: Fireteam Raven has moved to other arcades in and outside of the United States.

2) Elevator Action Invasion

Image courtesy of UNIS

Elevator Action Invasion is a 1-2-player lightgun interactive game that features physical elevator doors that open and close. It boasts a 65” screen, features multiple stages, and employs infrared light guns with force feedback. It’s not only a beautiful cabinet filled with interesting features, as it’s also a lot of fun to play. It’s a fast-paced action game with a combination mechanic, with doors opening and closing to create a more immersive environment. The game is similar to Elevator Action Death Parade, and UNIS received Taito’s licensing approval to produce it under the title Elevator Action Invasion. Overall, it’s a fun shooter with innovative immersion elements that’s worth a trip to the local arcade.

3) Star Wars Battle Pod

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Games

There have been tons of great Star Wars games released in arcades, and one of the most fun to play is Star Wars Battle Pod. This rail shooter was released in 2014, and while it comes in several configurations, the one where you sit within a pod that feels like a cockpit is the best. It features numerous attack runs from the movies, including the Battle of Yavin, the Battle of Hoth, and many more. The so-called “Environmental” version is the immersive one, featuring a large dome screen that nearly envelops the player, offering an experience you can’t replicate at home or on a flat-panel display.

4) MotoGP VR

Image courtesy of Raw Thrills

One area that’s remained constant in arcades long after most video games were replaced with ticket redemption ones is racing games. These have always been ideally suited for arcades, as they offer the space needed to place reproduced motorcycles, car cabins, and more in a competitive atmosphere. One of the best recent additions is MotoGP VR, an updated version of the classic game that uses VR for a more immersive gameplay experience. It’s touted as “an immersive, 360-degree VR experience with 10 updated circuits and 12 ALL-NEW bikes and superstar riders!” It even includes a front-mounted fan to simulate wind, making gameplay as realistic as possible.

5) Time Crisis 5

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Time Crisis franchise has long released excellent arcade cabinets, and Time Crisis 5 is no exception. The game was released in 2015, and it’s the first in the franchise to use Unreal Engine 3. As is typical of Time Crisis titles, it uses two pedals for player movement and enemy engagement. The game was updated with a True Mastermind edition, which increased its total number of stages to six, making it the largest in the series. Despite being around for over a decade, Time Crisis 5 has yet to be ported to home consoles. That means, if you want to play it, you’ll have to do so at an arcade.

