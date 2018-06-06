Dave Bautista Wants To Be In the Gears of War Film

After starting his career with World Wrestling Entertainment a while ago, Dave Bautista has since made a strong shift to acting, appearing as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy film and also starring in the forthcoming Hotel Artemis, which opens this Friday.

But one role the actor would love to play is Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War film. And he expressed his desire to do so during a recent interview with Gamespot when a fan on Twitter asked what his dream role was.

During a recent open Q & A with the outlet, the fan asked, “I’ve enjoyed basically all the film’s you’ve been in and was a huge fan during your WWE run. What’s your dream role? I’m hoping they ask you to play Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War movie! #AskDave”

Bautista replied, “I’ve been pursuing Gears of War for YEARS now. I believe it’s in the hands of Universal Studios. And I’ve been knocking on their door and badgering them and they are so sick of me (laughs), phoning in and asking them where they are with that project. But, yes, Marcus Fenix is absolutely a dream role for me. I want that role. So, if you can start a petition…” You can see the video clip below.

“I’ve been pursuing Gears of War for YEARS now… Marcus Fenix is absolutely a dream role.” pic.twitter.com/p9iSLA9TcD — GameSpot (@gamespot) June 5, 2018

Bautista would be a pretty good fit for the role although Universal Studios hasn’t talked too much about casting just yet.

The film adaptation for Microsoft‘s hit series was announced back in 2016 with a partnership formed between them and Universal, with Scott Stuber and Dylan Clark signed on as producers. At the time, Rod Fergusson, studio head for the development group at The Coalition (the team behind Gears of War 4) told Variety, “As a way to support the franchise the next logical step was to make the movie. We’d done comics and novels in the past but the opportunity to work with Universal to bring the movie to life was perfect.”

The film is still in pre-production and hopefully we’ll see some kind of update soon.

Microsoft reportedly has big plans for Gears of War next week, with a rumored three games to be announced for Xbox One and Windows 10, including Gears of War 5 and a potential Battle Royale game. We’ll see what becomes of the announcement.

Do you think Bautista is a good fit for Marcus Fenix?