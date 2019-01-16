‘Days Gone’ Given an ESRB Rating and Promises Zombie Carnage

Sony’s Days Gone is getting closer to finally releasing for the PlayStation 4, so we expected it to be given an ESRB rating at any time. And, based on what we’ve seen on its official page, it looks like it’s finally gotten one.

To no one’s surprise, the open-world zombie survival game has been given a rating of “M” for Mature, meaning that it’s best for those that are ages 17 and up.

Based on the description within the rating, the game has a lot of components that will appeal to fans of this genre, including “Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Sexual Themes” and “Strong Language.”

That makes sense, considering that Sony Bend’s upcoming adventure focuses primarily on humans attempting to survive a post-apocalyptic scourge, with zombies running about and a few advanced enemies, like a zombified bear (!), occasionally popping up. The game also promises to be rather story-heavy, so expect to hear a few expletives dropped while your survivors talk amongst themselves in the midst of a showdown with the undead.

The official ESRB page doesn’t have a more detailed listing for the Mature rating at this point; but considering it’s on an official PlayStation page, we should see it sometime within the next few days. It should provide a more detailed example of how these elements are used, though it’s easy to see where the blood and gore and intense violence will come from with the hundreds of zombies that come lurching for you at a time.

As for drug references, more than likely this may be due to weed, though that has yet to be confirmed. And the rest- strong language and sexual themes- will likely be woven into the game’s story. We’ll see how things play out. It won’t be long until we see what Days Gone has to offer. After a somewhat lengthy delay, the game is finally set to arrive on April 26 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Hat tip to Twisted Voxel for the scoop!)