Days Gone’s Open World Has No Load Times

Following in the footsteps of many recently released open-world games, Days Gone will feature a seamless open-world with zero load times.

In addition to a seamless open-world, Days Gone will also come packing fully explorable interiors, or in other words there won’t be any random locked doors stopping you in your tracks and breaking your immersion.

Both of these features are becoming increasingly common in the open-world genre, so its nice to see Sony Bend’s take won’t be lagging behind or missing any boxes.

The latter feature is especially important because of how often you need to hide in the game or find shelter from the its zombie-like enemies called Freakers. There’s nothing worse than being in a chase, moments away from escape, only to be thwarted by some invisible yellow tape.

Meanwhile, the former feature is a nice touch, and something every open-world game should have at this point. One of the best parts about a vast open-world is getting lost in it and fully immersed, and all loading screens do is subtract from this.

However, the trade-off for seamless open-worlds is usually long loading screens to boot up the game. Given that Days Gone has been described by the developers as difficult and punishing, long loading screens could become a problem if you’re constantly dying. So here’s to hoping Sony Bend avoided that trade-off.

For those that don’t know: Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game boasting a post-apocalyptic world brimming with danger around every corner.

In it you play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter searching for a reason to live in a world where hope has moved out, and misery has moved in.

Revealed back at PSX in 2016, it is notably the aforementioned Sony Bend’s first IP it has created since Syphon Filter, and its first release since 2012. In other words, there’s likely a lot riding on its success.

Days Gone is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is slated to release on February 22nd. For more information and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage on it by clicking here.

Thanks, GamingBolt.