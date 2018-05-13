Days Gone Will Not Allow You To Customize The Appearance Of Its Protagonist Deacon

This week has been brimming with new Days Gone information and media. We’ve gotten nearly two hours of new gameplay footage, word on the game’s length, and now confirmation that players will not be able to customize the appearance of protagonist Deacon St. John.

That’s right, if you were looking forward to styling your Deacon with a fohawk, a white beater, anarchist pants, and comfortable yet stylish trainers, you won’t be able to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the lack of customization comes way of Game Informer, who recently conduced a rapid-fire question session with the game’s developers to ask every Days Gone question imaginable, including whether or not players will be able to change Deacon’s looks, clothes, etc.

Why Sony Bend opted to restrict customization isn’t divulged. Other Sony first-party, character-heavy games like The Last of Us notably didn’t allow for customization either. Meanwhile, Horizon: Zero Dawn and the recent God of War allow you to alter the appearances of Aloy and Kratos respectively via outfits changes, though both also don’t permit you to make any radical changes to their design. It makes sense why Sony Bend opted to not allow physical characteristic changes, but why it isn’t allowing for clothing changes, is unclear, as it isn’t elaborated upon in the video.

For those of you who don’t know: Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game featuring a post-apocalyptic riddled with zombie-like enemies called ‘freakers.’ The title was revealed back in 2016, and Sony Interactive Entertianment have since been largely quiet on the title beyond the occasional trailer. That is until this week, which has been spilling out Days Gone information and media.

In the game, you step into the worn boots of Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter searching for a reason to live in a world full of danger and chaos.

Days Gone is currently slated to release sometime next year, exclusively on the PS4. When it does release, it will notably be the aforementioned Sony Bend’s first game in nine years, and its first IP since Syphon Filter.

If you haven’t already be sure to check out footage of the game’s opening hour, which was revealed earlier this week, as well as an additional 45 minutes of footage that followed yesterday.