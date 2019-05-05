Days Gone Video Highlights Its Many Crazy and Hilarious Bugs

When Days Gone released onto the PS4 last month, it did so accompanied by a fair number of bugs and glitches. Since launch, Sony Bend has worked tirelessly addressing and squashing many of these bugs/issues, but some still remain, while others are imprinted in our minds forever thanks to their absurdity. However, if you forgot how buggy the game was around launch, YouTuber Quite Shallow has put together a compilation video featuring some of the more ridiculous and amusing glitches and bugs that are or were in the game.

In addition to highlighting the game’s various bugs and glitches — such as NPCs magically appearing out of thin air — it also demonstrates how broken the stealth mechanics can be and how non-responsive AI can be as well. For example, at one point during the video the player stabs an enemy right in front of a bunch of other enemies. And what do said enemies do? Nothing. Literally not a thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, a lot of Days Gone’s bugs and technical issues have been addressed, but not all of them. In fact, it’s not incredibly uncommon to run into both while exploring its post-apocalyptic wasteland on Deacon’s bike. There’s certainly buggier games on the market, but in terms of first-party Sony releases, this may be the buggiest this generation.

Of course, after watching a video like this it begs the question: why wasn’t Sony Bend given just a little bit more time to iron out the technical issues and bugs? You’d like to think if Sony just waited to ship the game in the summer, a lot of this could have been avoided.

Days Gone is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, information, and our review of the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the open-world title by clicking right here. And of course, as always, feel free to pop into the comments section with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you encountered a lot of bugs and technical issues while playing Days Gone?

