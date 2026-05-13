5 Best GameCube Fighting Games That Still Hold Up Today

The Nintendo GameCube isn’t exactly the best console for fighting fans. There just weren’t a ton of great games in the genre launching on the system back in the day. That said, if you want to get a good idea of what the GameCube fighting scene was like, there are a few games you have to check out. These games are still fun to play these days, even if they can feel a little primative compared to modern-day fighters.

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Here are the five GameCube fighting games that still hold up today.

5) Bloody Roar: Primal Fury

It is a shame that we aren’t still getting Bloody Roar games these days. The fighting series is based around characters called “zoanthropes,” which means they can all turn into animals during combat to unleash powerful attacks. Unfortunately, the last game in the series is Bloody Roar 4, which launched a year after Primal Fury on the PlayStation 2.

Primal Fury has a difficult learning curve, thanks in part to the GameCube’s weird controller. That said, once you wrap your head around it, the Beast Gauge system is a fun feature that keeps the action fresh. It can feel a little too much like a button-masher at times, but if you’re looking for an early GameCube fighting game to try out, you could do much worse. Plus, one of the characters can turn into a fighting penguin. How great is that?

4) Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance

There’s an argument to be made for Mortal Kombat: Deception. As the follow-up to Deadly Alliance, it was able to iron out some of the issues. However, the GameCube version of that game is much worse than its PS2 and Xbox counterparts. That’s not true about Deadly Alliance, which is essentially on par with the other two consoles in most respects.

I also prefer the character lineup in Deadly Alliance. Give me Bo Rai Cho, Frost, and Li Mei over Ashrah, Havik, and Darrius every day of the week. Either way, I have to have one of the MK games from the GameCube on this list. While not the best games in the long-running series, they are important to the franchise and still worth checking out. Hopefully, we get a sequel to the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection that lets us play the early 3D fighters someday soon.

3) Soulcalibur 2

Adding Link as a playable character for the GameCube version of Soulcalibur 2 was a masterstroke. He fits in perfectly, giving Nintendo fans an easy in for the fighting series. It also didn’t hurt that Soulcalibur 2 was an incredible-looking game across all three systems, giving players one of the best-looking fighters of the era.

Sure, some reviewers and players were annoyed that it didn’t do too much to push the gameplay forward from Soulcalibur. Still, this is a polished fighter that was an absolute must-play for fans of the genre, no matter what system they were on. Thankfully, you can easily check out the GameCube version these days via the Nintendo Classics service on the Nintendo Switch 2.

2) Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO

There weren’t many great classic 2D fighters on the GameCube. Developers were looking to take advantage of improved 3D technology to give players something new to chew on. Thankfully, this crossover fighter exists, giving old-head fighting fans something to fall in love with.

Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO is filled with characters, including a new bonus character for the GameCube version in Evil Ryu. The GameCube version also added simpler controls to make the complex fighter more approachable for younger players. That said, the real draw is the beautiful, 2D fighting action. There wasn’t much like this on the GameCube, making Capcom vs SNK 2 EO a very important release for fighting fans.

1) Super Smash Bros. Melee

It really couldn’t be anything else. Sure, you can argue that Super Smash Bros. Melee isn’t “really” a fighting game. That’s a fair assessment that I wouldn’t argue with, but if you’re talking about the GameCube, Melee is one of the first games you think of. This was the fighting scene for most Nintendo fans during the era, and it has remained popular since.

Simply put, there aren’t many other games with as much staying power as Melee. This game launched in 2001, but is still played competitively at the highest level. Outside of StarCraft, it’s rare for a game to keep its competitive scene this dedicated for this long.

Of course, there’s a reason for that. Melee is an incredibly tight fighting game. There are so many characters with a wide range of moves, adding so much depth, especially at the highest level. Even if you don’t want to play Melee competitively, it’s astonishingly easy to pick up and still looks gorgeous more than 20 years later.

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