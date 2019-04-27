Days Gone Screenshot Captures The Game’s Incredible Level of Detail

Days Gone released yesterday, and so far, the reception has been pretty lukewarm. Most reviews of the game claim it to be a middling experience, while a lot of the consumer hype around the release seems to have evaporated. That said, there’s parts of Days Gone that are obviously very strong, such as its attention to detail. The game’s world isn’t the most well-realized or inspired, but it does make note of the smaller things. For example, the developers decided to add oil filter suppressors to the game, which are a real thing. This alone isn’t very impressive, but a screenshot captured by one player of the suppressors in action sure is.

Recently, one Reddit player took to the site to post a before and after image showing the suppressor unused and after they shot their first bullet with it, revealing that after you fire the first bullet the filter then has a bullet hole in it from there on out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this isn’t a detail that has really any tangible impact on the game’s quality, but it’s nice to see this level of detail from a developer. Most games wouldn’t do this and don’t do this.

For more news, media, and information on Days Gone, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the open-world action-adventure game by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, also be sure to peep our official review of the game to find out what we think about the latest Sony PS4 exclusive, especially if you’re on the fence about buying it.

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less,” reads a snippet from the review. “There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. Have you been enjoying Days Gone? What do you think of its post-apocalyptic world?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!