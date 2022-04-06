Days Gone Studio Potentially Working on Spiritual Successor to Classic PS1 Series

It looks like Sony Bend — the studio most recently behind Days Gone — is potentially working on a spiritual successor to a classic PS1 and PS2 series. It’s been almost three years since Sony Bend released Days Gone on PS4, and there’s still no word of what it’s working on and no word of when that will change, but it should be sooner rather than later. To this end, a new rumor suggests when the studio is ready to reveal what it’s been working on, it will reveal Project Propaganda (codename), a spiritual successor to Syphon Filter, a series it introduced back during the PS1 era.

Spilling more details, the rumor claims the game is an “open-world stealth action game” set during the late cold war. To this end, the rumor teases that PlayStation fans should imagine a game that is “open-world Hitman plus Metal Gear Solid V with much denser locations.” Coupling this will supposedly be online elements and co-op.

The rumor, which comes the way of “Oops Leaks” over on Twitter, is stamped with some cautionary skepticism, however, if the information passed along from multiple sources is accurate, the game is fully in development.

“I’m a little skeptical about this but I’ve heard similar things from multiple source,” says Oops Leaks. “Development is in full swing despite the studio’s frustration over the rejection of Days Gone sequel. However, I would not expect the game to be released in the next couple of years.”

For those that don’t know: Syphon Filter debuted back in 1999 via Bend Studio. Between sequels and spin-offs, it went on to get five more releases, but nothing since 2006. In other words, it’s been dormant for a while, so it makes sense you wouldn’t revive it, especially because it was never that popular. A spiritual successor on the other hand makes sense.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a rumor, which is to say it’s not official information. Further, even if it’s all accurate, it’s also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, not a single implicated party has addressed this rumor in any capacity. It’s unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.