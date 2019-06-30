Days Gone Weekly DLC Challenges Now Live

Days Gone may have had a few bumps along the way when it launched, but the path has seemingly smoothed out a bit. This is due to the developers at Bend Studio dropping update after update to ensure the players experienced the best possible version of the game. In addition to the patches that have been adding fixes to the title, the devs have also begun implementing new content for fans to get excited about. This includes the new weekly DLC challenges that have officially gone live for players to complete.

“We are excited to release the first challenge ‘Surrounded’ for free in this patch,” reads the Reddit post from the developers. “Update to Patch 1.21 to receive this new standalone challenge mode, new free custom accent, and fixes to the overall game. A new challenge will unlock for free each week for the next eleven weeks.” As for what the new challenges are:

Weekly DLC Challenges

“Surrounded” is the first DLC challenge drop! It’s you VS. an endless Horde of Freakers! Survive the Horde as long as possible by utilizing your weapons, traps, and the environment. Increase the time on the timer by taking down Freakers and maximizing your score!

Each week on Friday, we will unlock a new challenge for you to master! (Will confirm day/time)

Earn a Bronze, Silver, or Gold rank to earn credits to buy new characters, custom accents, and rings

Once you complete a challenge, you will earn that challenge’s Patch which will be permanently shown on Deacon’s jacket in both challenge and story mode!

Free new custom accent has been added to our story mode, “Farewell Mongrels” (Due to an issue that popped up in this latest patch, the “Farewell Mongrels” custom accent has been delayed to our next patch. We apologize for the inconvenience.)

New trophies have been added exclusive to the new weekly challenges

There have also been a handful of fixes added to the game with the new patch. You can find out more right here. Days Gone is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more on the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less. There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”