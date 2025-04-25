I’d Pay to Play the Cut Content of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The producer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 revealed a bit about the content that didn’t make it into the final cut of the game during a Comic Con panel in Prague. Content can end up being cut from games for any number of reasons during the development process, and it’s simply part of the craft as not every idea continues to fit as the game grows closer to its final version. However, the bits of cut content that the producer talked about make me wish that there was a way to experience the removed pieces. I would even pay for a DLC or expansion that brought the content that ended up being cut back into KCD2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 follows the first game, continuing Henry’s involvement in a plot to put Wenceslas back on the throne taken by his half-brother, Sigismund. While no such plot actually existed during that time period, the setting for KCD2 pays incredible detail to historical context. You can even run into characters based on people who lived during that time, including Henry’s friend and potential lover, Hans Capon. So, not only is there a lot to explore for players who love history, fantasy, or both, but it can also give you a glimpse into life hundreds of years ago.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Isn’t Lacking Content

KCD2 is already a massive game that you can easily sink 100 hours into. I didn’t feel like it was lacking when I played it at release, or find a part that felt like it had content missing from it, which can sometimes happen with cut content depending on the game. There are also confirmed expansions on the KCD2 roadmap that will be released in the future, meaning more content is yet to come. With all of this being said, there isn’t any need to bring back cut content, but from the few details about it, I’d definitely buy an expansion that was made with the sole purpose of restoring these removed aspects from the game.

According to the producer, there were more than 35 quests that ended up being cut from the final version of KCD2. He didn’t go into detail about the specifics of every quest or the exact reasons they ended up being, but we did hear snippets of what could’ve been in the final version, and how the amount of content that was cut let the game be released about six months earlier than it would’ve been with the content included.

Cut Content in KCD2 and Its Future

Among the details revealed by the producer, there were quests that had you actually meet Sigismund, a quest that had you kidnap Dracula, and a hidden karma system. The last two are what caught my attention, and I’d love to see them brought back into the game with one of the expansions, their own expansion or DLC, or even through a patch.

Kidnapping Dracula would be the perfect blend of fun and stressful, since the quest wouldn’t be about the vampire, but about Vlad the Impaler. Honestly, trying to kidnap somebody with that reputation or somebody related to him would be terrifying, no matter how skilled Henry is at fighting or stealth.

As for the karma system, it would track your choices, which then affects your karma. It seems like the way that karma manifests would be during Henry’s sleep, and if he had too much bad karma, then he might have nightmares and not get a good rest, which impacts him the next day. However, this idea was scrapped, so we never got to see how it could’ve evolved into a full system. Instead, sleep is mostly a way to pass time or help restore some health.

On a bright note, when talking about the cut content, it seemed like it was all marked as having potential to be brought back into the game at a later date, which would likely be through an expansion at this point. Whether that will end up actually happening is a different story, but I look forward to the DLC and future patches even if they don’t include cut content. Still, it would be a lot of fun to see Dracula and attempt to kidnap him as Henry.