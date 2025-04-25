Sony Making It Way Harder to Play PS3 Exclusives (And PlayStation Fans Are Furious)

Sony, in controversial fashion, is making it much harder to play two popular PS3 exclusives. And as you would expect, PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 are not happy about it. While Xbox fans enjoy easy access to Xbox 360 games, this has never been the case with the PS3 and PlayStation fans. Due to the nature of the console itself, Sony has struggled with PS3 backward compatibility, which is why PS3 games are only accessible on the PS5 via PS Plus Premium streaming. Beyond this, those that wish to revisit PS3 games need to brush the dust off their PS3, boot it up, and wait three days for all the updates to download.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, not the entire PS3 library is available on PS Plus Premium, but many of the hits are. This library is going to be a little lighter come May though because Resistance: Fall of Man — the first game in the series — and Resistance 2 are being removed from PS Plus Premium in May. And as many PlayStation fans have pointed out in their outcry, this is really odd because these two PS3 exclusives are PlayStation-made games, so why is Sony removing them? It costs them nothing to have these games on PS Plus Premium, unlike other PS Plus Premium games where it has to make deals for said games to be on the subscription service for a select amount of time.

As alluded to, this is especially a big deal, because these two PS3 games are now going to be very hard to play again in 2025. The only option PlayStation fans will have is booting up a PS3 console, something not many can, or want to do, in 2025.

“Why the f*** they are removing Resistance? So no one can play it anymore except on old PS3s,” writes one PlayStation fan of the news over on Reddit. “They better f****** have some kind remasters in the works for Resistance and Infamous. There is absolutely zero excuse to remove them other wise.”

As the second quote points out, Infamous: Second Son is also being removed from PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra libraries, which again is odd because Sony owns the game. That said, this isn’t as big of a deal because it is a PS4 game that is easily accessible on the PS4 and PS5.

When exactly this trio of PlayStation exclusives are leaving PS Plus Premium, we don’t know, but it will happen sometime around the middle of May, and they will depart alongside nearly 20 other games.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not said a peep about the situation, including the negative feedback it is now getting. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest PS3 news — click here.