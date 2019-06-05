DayZ Getting Physical Release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

While gamers have been able to enjoy Bohemia Interactive DayZ on PC and Xbox One for some time, the title only recently made its way to PlayStation 4. We’ve known for a while that it would be coming to Sony’s platform, but it just took a bit of time to get there. That said, it has officially been confirmed by the publisher that the unforgiving experience that is DayZ will be making its way to PS4 and Xbox One later this year once again, but in physical release form for those who enjoy that sort of thing.

As announced by publisher Sold Out, DayZ will be getting a physical release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at some point this year. Unfortunately, a solid release date was not disclosed, but we do know that it is dropping before the year ends. That is, of course, unless you don’t already own it digitally.

“Be a hero, a villain, or anything in between. Welcome to DayZ, an online multiplayer survival game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal – to survive as long as they can, by all means necessary.

“Scavenging for supplies and roaming the open world never feels safe in DayZ, as you never know what’s behind the next corner. Hostile player interactions, or simply just struggling through severe weather can easily turn into intense, nerve-racking moments where you experience very real emotions. On the other hand, meeting with another friendly survivor in DayZ can lead to a true friendship that lasts a lifetime…

“Your choices and your decisions create a gameplay experience that’s completely unique and unequivocally personal – unmatched by any other multiplayer game out there.”

DayZ is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with a physical release set for the consoles later this year. For more information about the title, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

