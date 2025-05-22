5 Things I Can’t Wait To See In Dead By Daylight’s FNAF Chapter

Dead by Daylight has had its fair share of nightmares, but now it’s welcoming a new breed of horror: animatronics. Five Nights at Freddy’s is finally joining the fog. After years of players begging, Behaviour said, “Sure, okay,” and we love them for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Springtrap is the killer, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria is the map, and yes, Matthew Lillard is involved. From glowing neon deathtraps to easter eggs packed with lore, here’s everything we can’t wait to experience, and scream about, in DBD’s most anticipated crossover yet. Just remember: they always come back.

1) Springtrap

Springtrap is the next killer in Dead by Daylight, and we already know it’s going to be deeply cursed in the best way possible. The decaying bunny suit housing William Afton, complete with glowing eyes, feels like a perfect match for DBD’s already terrifying roster. Fans have begged for his inclusion for years, and Behaviour has clearly listened.

What we’re dying to see now (pun intended) is how they translate his stalking, slow-burn menace into a full killer power. Will he crawl through vents? Manipulate light and sound? Or maybe he’ll just stand motionless in a corner. Honestly, the vibes alone might carry him.

2) Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria will open its cursed doors in The Entity’s realm, and it looks deliciously deadly. Unlike DBD’s usual grimy warehouses and abandoned schools, this map is all neon lights, checkered floors, and suspiciously cheerful posters. It’s a silly aesthetic, and a deeply ironic one, because we all know that nothing good ever happens under fluorescent lighting in the FNAF universe.

We’re hoping for tight corners, plenty of animatronic setpieces, and possibly a camera room or two. There’s something eerie about being chased through a kid’s birthday venue, and this might be one of the most visually iconic maps Dead by Daylight has ever released. Can we escape through the ball pit, or…?

3) Matthew Lillard’s Yellow Rabbit

Springtrap is scary. But Springtrap voiced by Matthew Lillard in a custom yellow bunny skin? That’s next-level. In a true gift to fans of both the FNAF movie and DBD’s cosmetic game, Behaviour is including an exclusive skin where the killer dons a stylized yellow rabbit suit, and yes, it’s voiced by Lillard himself.

His take on William Afton was one of the highlights of the 2023 FNAF film, and hearing him taunt survivors in-game will be serotonin for horror fans. We’re expecting lines that are equal parts charming and deranged. Lillard has always known how to walk that knife’s edge between funny and unhinged, so if he’s throwing out quips while hunting you down in a bunny suit? We’re totally here for it. Please let there be VO lines when you hook someone. Please.

4) Easter Eggs Galore

Whether you’ve played every FNAF game or just absorbed the lore via YouTube spirals at 2 a.m., there’s something inherently exciting about hunting for easter eggs, and Behaviour knows it. The devs have confirmed that the pizzeria map will be packed with references, nods, and subtle details pulled straight from the FNAF games and movie.

This is basically a treasure hunt for longtime fans, and we’re ready to click every creepy poster and check behind every stage curtain. Will there be a Golden Freddy sighting? Hidden newspaper clippings? The Bite of ’87 mentioned somewhere in the background? Fingers crossed. If Dead by Daylight’s Silent Hill and Resident Evil chapters are anything to go by, the team takes their fanservice seriously. If I die while staring at posters, that’s on me.

5) Freddy, Chica, and Bonnie

Springtrap may be the killer, but he’s not the only animatronic in town. Early teasers show Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, and Chica standing ominously on stage. While they’re not playable, the fact that they’re included at all has us watching closely.

Maybe they’ll even be involved in map mechanics? Imagine hiding from the killer only to realize Freddy is staring you down and about to trigger a noise alert. Their presence adds a whole layer of unpredictability to matches, and honestly? That’s peak FNAF. The more unnerving distractions, the better. Especially when the lights start flickering.