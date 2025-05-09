Dead by Daylight Brings Matthew Lillard Back for Five Nights at Freddy’s DLC

Dead by Daylight‘s Five Nights at Freddy’s Chapter has been a known DLC for long time now ever since it was announced last year, but today, Behaviour Interactive revealed an added bonus: Matthew Lillard has been brought back to give life to a FNAF animatronic once again. Lillard played William Afton in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie while doubling as Springtrap, and in Dead by Daylight, his likeness and voice will be used to terrorize Survivors on maps new and old.

Lillard won’t be seen as the base version of Springtrap in Dead by Daylight – that one will be the more run-down, expected version of the character seen in some of the images below. But Lillard’s version of the character will be seen as an optional skin similar to some of the other skins in Dead by Daylight that completely change a Killer or Survivor to essentially a different character albeit from the same franchise.

ComicBook spoke to Behaviour Interactive about the Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover and Lillard’s involvement prior to the reveal. While Behaviour didn’t work as much with Lillard directly, the developers did craft the actor’s face in-game using his likeness while Lillard recorded lines for Springtrap.

“To be fair, we didn’t work much with him, but we created his face,” Dead by Daylight‘s head of partnerships Mathieu Cote said in an interview with ComicBook. “He accepted to have his likeness, he approved it, which was awesome to be able to put his face in our game. And then he was generous enough with his time. He actually recorded the VO for the characters, so it’s his voice in the game, which is absolutely special. I mean, he’s he’s Matthew Lillard, he’s a really cool guy, and he was a pleasure to work with. He did his job really well.

We haven’t gotten a price yet for the Lillard skin in Dead by Daylight, but these cosmetics that totally overhaul looks are usually on the pricier side, so expect that going into the store if you’re a Five Nights at Freddy’s fan. The Chapter will be joined by a new map featuring Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, but there won’t be a Survivor in this Chapter.