Fable Confirms New 2027 Release Date with Xbox Games Showcase Trailer

Ahead of the June 7th Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox dropped the news that the much-delayed Fable would miss its Fall 2026 release window. At the time, all we knew was that it would instead arrive in 2027. So, going into the showcase, fans weren’t sure what to expect from Fable. But following another brand-new trailer for the game, we also got a fresh, hopefully final release date for the long-awaited Fable.

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The Fable reboot will now officially release on February 23rd, 2027. That’s just a few months past the original Fall 2026 release window. Though it’s unfortunate we’ll be waiting even longer to return to Albion, the delay may well be a relief to gamers, as so many other major titles are eyeing fall 2026 ahead of GTA 6. For now, at least we have a specific date to mark on our calendars.

Courtesy of Playground Games and Xbox Games

Going into the Xbox Games Showcase, we knew that Fable would be making an appearance in some form. With the delay news breaking a few days before the stream, I wasn’t betting on any updates about the action RPG’s exact release date. Yet after a fresh trailer featuring another new character from the upcoming Fable reboot, Xbox gave us exactly that. The game is now set to release on February 23rd, 2027. Hopefully, that is the game’s real and final release date at long last.

If you’re as excited for Fable as I am, you can catch the new release date trailer that aired during the Xbox Games Showcase below:

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Despite Gears of War: E-Day bringing back Xbox exclusives, Fable has already been confirmed to release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. Though not an Xbox exclusive, Fable will be an Xbox Game Pass Day One release when it launches on February 23rd, 2027.

Pre-orders are available now if you want to secure your adventure in Albion. And yes, it comes with a bonus pre-order content pack, including an absolutely necessary Chicken Suit and other perks.

Are you excited to have a new concrete release date for Fable? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!