DC Universe Online Will Drop PlayStation 3 Support This January

DC Universe Online has had a hell of a run on the PlayStation 3 the past few years, but, like all good things, it looks like the party will soon come to an end.

Daybreak Games, taking over publishing duties for the title over from the now defunct Sony Online Entertainment, have announced that the services for the PlayStation 3 version of the game will shut down on January 31, 2018. So you’ve got a few more months to enjoy the party on that system before you’ll have to move over to PC or PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daybreak published the following letter today:

To the players of DC Universe Online,

We are writing today to inform you that after many years of supporting DC Universe Online (DCUO) on PlayStation 3, we will officially shut down PlayStation 3 support on January 31st, 2018.

In order to deliver the highest quality experience to our players, we will focus our resources on further optimizing the game for PlayStation 4. While there is still time to continue exploring DCUO on the PS3, we want to give you advanced notice so you can prepare for these future changes.

All of your player information, subscriptions, DLC purchases, and game information transfer automatically to the PlayStation 4 when you log in with the same PSN account. If you have not yet upgraded to the PlayStation 4, please consider doing so now, so that you can continue to enjoy the best DCUO experience without interruption.

We will continue to provide information at DCUniverseOnline.com on any updates regarding this matter.

Sincerely,

The team at Daybreak Games

Although it’s sad for services to end, it makes sense considering that the PlayStation 3 is waning in popularity and the PlayStation 4 is about to begin its fifth year on the market. More than likely, members of the team will now be able to focus on more events for the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but we should know more about forthcoming 2018 events very soon.

So, enjoy, PS3 owners, and we’ll see you in a new version down the road!

DC Universe Online is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.