Dead by Daylight Extends Anniversary Event

Dead by Daylight’s Anniversary Event has been extended to give players more time to take advantage of everything the occasion has to offer. That means more opportunities to obtain Anniversary Crowns, unique cosmetics, Bloodpoints, and everything else that makes up the game’s fifth anniversary festivities. The event will now end on July 22nd which means it’s been extended one week compared to its original end date of July 15th.

The game’s developer Behaviour Interactive announced the extension of the Anniversary Event on Friday before Dead by Daylight players headed into their final weekend of bonuses. Behaviour Interactive said the decision was being made based on “popular demand,” so all those who asked for an extension have gotten their wishes granted.

By popular demand: The 5th Anniversary event has been extended to July 22. The Rift will also remain open until July 21. The team is still working on a potential fix to performance issues affecting some platforms. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/j6ixhISDGs — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 9, 2021

While performance issues weren’t directly listed as the reason for the extension, those who’ve been playing throughout the event will likely recall that there have indeed been problems affecting the game in various ways. Matchmaking and overall performance have been affected because of these issues which naturally would’ve prevented players from taking advantage of the Anniversary Event, so if that sounds like something you’ve experienced, this extension should make up for lost time. If you haven’t had any problems, you’re just as lucky since you get an extra week for free.

This event is one of the two big ones Behaviour has planned for the rest of the year, so if you’re an avid player who’s been slacking on the event, you’ll want to get as much out of it as you can before it concludes. Behaviour said back when the Holiday 2020 event was underway that the developer was shifting its focus for events to prioritize the game’s anniversary and its Halloween Event, both of which are significant times for Dead by Daylight.

“Beyond these two, others will be treated more as ‘Celebrations,’” Behaviour Interactive said in reference to the Halloween and Anniversary Events. “We will still be celebrating Winter, Lunar New Year, etc. but are taking new approaches to them to better define and focus our efforts on those larger ones. This means that you won’t see special event gameplay mechanics or earnable cosmetics for these Celebrations, but will continue to see activations such as login rewards, Bloodweb items, and themed assets.”

Dead by Daylight’s Anniversary Event is scheduled now to end on July 22nd.