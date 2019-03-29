‘Dead By Daylight’ Adding Ash Williams of ‘Evil Dead’

Today, Behaviour Digital announced that its asymmetric multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight, will be getting some Evil Dead content, after rumors earlier this year suggested it would. More specifically, according to a new video released by the aforementioned developer, the game will add Ash Williams as a new survivor. But that’s not all. Not only will Ash Williams be added to the game as survivor, but the character will be voiced not by some generic voice actor, but by Bruce Campbell himself.

The announcement was rolled out via a new video that features Campbell in the studio and in the flesh, talking about and teasing the role. Further, the video — which you can check out below — features a tiny glimpse at what the character will look like in the game.

Ash Williams is poised to be the 17th survivor in the game, which has had robust post-launch support since it released to a rocky launch in 2016.

The character won’t be available until April 2, which is this coming Tuesday, but if you’re at PAX East this weekend, you will be able to try the character out early via the game’s official booth. At the moment, a price-point for the character has not been divulged, but he will presumably be in-line with previous DLC survivors.

Dead By Daylight is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the horror game, click here. For more on what’s about, here’s an official overview:

“Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.

“Survivors play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness. The Killer plays in first-person and is more focused on their prey. The Survivors’ goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer – something that sounds easier than it is, especially when the environment changes every time you play.”

