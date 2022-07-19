Dead by Daylight Adds 10 Attack on Titan Skins

After first teasing an Attack on Titan crossover in May, Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive announced this week the release of not just a few but 10 different Attack on Titan skins for players to equip. The majority of those go to the Survivors with two different Killers getting their own respective skins, too. A couple of charms were added to the game as well as additional cosmetics for those who buy the skins or complete other actions which brings the total number of Attack on Titan cosmetics to 15.

Back when the crossover between Attack on Titan and Dead by Daylight was first announced, it was teased that the Survivors Dwight and Zarina as well as the Killer The Oni would be getting their own skins. Concept artwork was all that was shown at the time, but this week, we get to see a trailer that shows off the various skins in greater detail.

All of the Survivor outfits are classified as Very Rare while the Killers' cosmetics are considered Ultra Rare skins which should give you an idea of how they'll all be priced. The full collection detailing and skins and which characters they're for as well as the charms and their unlock conditions can be seen below:

Survivor Skins

Dwight Fairfield – Eren's Uniform

Yui Kimura – Mikasa's Uniform

Jake Park – Levi's Uniform

Meg Thomas – Annie's Uniform

Felix Richter – Armin's Uniform

Kate Denson – Historia's Uniform

Zarina Kassir – Hange's Uniform

Ace Visconti – Kenny's Uniform

Killer Skins

The Oni – Armored Titan

The Spirit – War Hammer Titan

Charms

Cadet Corps Crest Charm: Logging on during the Mid-Chapter release*

Scout Regiment Corps Crest Charm: Unlocking any 3 Attack on Titan outfits

Military Police Regiment Crest Charm: Unlocking any 2 Attack on Titan outfits

Garrison Regiment Crest Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Survivor outfit

Wall Titan Charm: Unlocking any Attack on Titan Killer outfit

While all of the skins and charms were made with Attack on Titan in mind, Behaviour called special attention to The Oni's skin which incorporates some unique effects and references.

"As The Oni's Blood Fury Power features a distinctive visual effect, the team took care to ensure that it held true to the Attack on Titan universe," the announcement said. "On that note, his body is also littered with shattered Thunder Spears – which as fans know, was developed to turn the tides against the Armored Titan."

Dead by Daylight's new Attack on Titan skins should now be available in the store for purchase.