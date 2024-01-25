Dominion Mobile App Gets Official Release

The digital version of the popular deckbuilding game Dominion will be released on February 1st. Today, Temple Gates announced that its digital adaptation of Dominion would be exiting beta on February 1st, with the app launching on iOS, Android, and Steam. The full version of the game will contain all 15 expansions as paid DLC and will include both solo play against various levels of AI difficulty, ranked and unranked matchmaking, cross platform play, and even daily challenges. Dominion will be made available in English, Japanese, German, and French.

One of the most influential tabletop games of the modern era, Dominion is a deckbuilding game in which players purchase cards that are then added to a player's discard pile and recycled the following turn. Initially, players can only play one action card and buy one card from a common market on their turn, but different cards allow players to take additional actions or make addition purchases. One challenge of Dominion is that players also purchase victory points that are added to the deck. While these victory points are needed to win the game, buying too many too soon will limit what a player can do, while waiting too late might mean that the victory point cards (of which there are a limited number) could be out of reach.

In addition to winning numerous tabletop awards, Dominion helped to define the deckbuilding genre of tabletop game. While trading card style games had existed prior to Dominion, the self-contained style of starting off with a common set of cards and then adapting it by either purchasing drafting cards from a marketplace was innovated by Dominion and its sequel. Today, there are dozens of tabletop games that implement similar mechanics.

Dominion officially launches on February 1st, although beta versions are currently available on Android and Steam.