Dead by Daylight Reveals How The Walking Dead Collaboration Fits With the Show’s Story

Later this month, The Walking Dead content will be arriving in Dead by Daylight. The collaboration will see some of the main characters from the AMC series added, including Rick and Michonne. While the game could have simply added these characters without putting much effort into the details, the developers at Behaviour Interactive have worked to establish how this all fits with the continuity of the TV show. The events of the game actually do connect with the series, at a very specific point in the show.

As laid out in Michonne’s Survivor Lore on the Dead by Daylight website, Michonne entered the Fog following the events of The Walking Dead Season 9’s “What Comes After.” In that episode, Rick Grimes seemingly dies saving Michonne and the rest of his friends by blowing up a bridge full of Walkers. In reality, an injured Rick is rescued by Anne, so his friends are never able to recover his body. Rick’s disappearance became a major motivation for Michonne. The events of the Dead by Daylight collaboration see Michonne enter the Fog during her search for her missing husband.

image courtesy of behaviour interactive, amc

“As she got closer, she could make out the voice more clearly: it was Rick. Michonne crept forward, closer to Rick’s voice as the foliage grew ever more dense. When the path became too narrow, she dropped her sword to keep moving. A pinhole of light appeared on the horizon. Not the sun, though: a campfire. She found herself somewhere completely foreign, weaponless, surrounded by new dangers far more nefarious than walkers,” Michonne’s Survivor Lore reads.

As fans of The Walking Dead know, Michonne eventually does manage to find Rick, though it takes a significant amount of time for them to reconnect. It wasn’t until the end of the miniseries The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Remain that the husband and wife managed to find each other. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense for the developers and AMC to choose this as the point in which the two characters find themselves transported into The Fog. It remains to be seen whether any of this will actually be reflected in the game itself or any other Walking Dead media, but it is interesting for those passionate about lore.

There are actually a lot of Dead by Daylight fans that are invested in the lore of the game. When Behaviour Interactive adds new trailers and lore entries, there are a lot of players that look for hints about how they might have an impact on the game’s future. Of course, there are plenty of other players that don’t actually care about how this all connects, but there was clearly a concerted effort to make the lore of Dead by Daylight connect with a specific point in The Walking Dead.

